It's still not clear what caused a tragic tower collapse near Come by Chance in eastern Newfoundland on June 19, but Nalcor CEO Stan Marshall has ruled out tower design as a factor.

Jared Moffat, 34, of Prince Albert, Sask, and Timothy McLean,31, of Nipigon, Ont., died June 19 after the tower they were working on collapsed.

Jared Moffat, left, was working for Edmonton-based Forbes Bros. when a tower collapsed near the Avalon Peninsula community of Come by Chance. Tim McLean, right, also died at the scene. (Facebook/GoFundMe)

Both men were employed by Alberta-based Forbes Bros. Ltd., the company contracted to build a new $300-million, 188-kilometre transmission line from Bay d'Espoir to the western Avalon Peninsula for Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro, which is a subsidiary of Nalcor.

"It was not related to anything in terms of design," Marshall replied when asked Monday about what caused the collapse.

Tower installations halted

He said a full report on the collapse is expected by the end of August.

Marshall would not elaborate, including whether human error was involved.

"This was a stark reminder of our need to remain relentless on our focus on safety," he said.

Stan Marshall is CEO of Nalcor, Newfoundland and Labrador's energy company. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

Prior to the collapse, 231 towers had been erected, less than half of the total.

A safety audit of the towers has been completed, but a order halting all new tower installations remains in place, said Marshall.

He said he expects clearance from the province's occupational health and safety division "sometime this month" for the resumption of tower installation and the streaming of power lines.

CBC News has reached out to Forbes Bros. and the provincial government for comment.