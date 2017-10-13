A tow truck operator from Logy Bay-Middle Cove-Outer Cove is lucky to be alive after a close call on Pitts Memorial Drive Friday morning.

Tanner Isaacs, 23, was loading a car with two flat tires onto his flatbed around 4 a.m. when another vehicle slammed into the back of his truck.

'Just to think how close he came to actually being killed.' - Greg Squires

"The deck of the truck was about a foot off the ground, which I think soaked up most of the impact, changing the direction of the car and letting it, what I think, go right over me instead of into me," Isaacs told CBC News.

"It's not a situation you want to be in, but it's definitely nice to be here still."

Isaacs was taken to the hospital with a head injury, but was not seriously hurt. (Tanner Isaacs)

Isaacs was taken to the hospital to be checked out and was released Friday. He has a cut on his head and his ear.

"[I'm] a bit sore, but definitely [shaken] up over it," he said.

The accident happened during his first week on the job with R&D Towing.

"[it was] definitely an eye-opener for the whole tow-truck scene. The close calls are way too common and unfortunately this had to happen."

Close calls are something the owners of the towing company, Greg and Rob Squires, have also experienced.

'Scary' out there

"I was almost cleaned out on Pitts [Memorial Drive] when a vehicle lost control trying to pass me loading up a vehicle," Rob Squires said.

"I don't know how she regained control after she passed, but I was dumbfounded. I almost collapsed. I was pretty shaken up after that, but you got to shake it off, you got to get the vehicle off the road."

Greg Squires said it was hard for him to think when he heard the news about his employee.

The driver of this car was taken to hospital, after it collided with a tow truck on Pitts Memorial Drive Friday morning. (Tanner Isaacs)

"I mean I almost got sick, because I know how scary it is out there on the side of the road," he said.

"And just to think how close he came to actually being killed … he's a really good friend … it was just so scary."

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to hospital by ambulance, and police are investigating.

"I'd just like to see people slow down and move over when you see somebody on the side of the road, whether it's a tow truck, a police car, construction workers, anybody," Rob Squires said.

"It's just common courtesy. It's somebody's life on the line."