A tow truck driver was sent to hospital early Friday morning after his flatbed was struck by a car on the Outer Ring Road near St. John`s.

The mother of the 23-year-old said he has a minor head injury and sore ribs, but it appears he was not seriously hurt.

You can see how the left end of the tow truck has been buckled by the accident. (Tanner Isaacs)

Arlene McNeil told CBC News that her son, Tanner Isaacs, was loading a car with two flat tires around 4 a.m., when a passing car crashed into his tow truck.

She said he was hit by flying debris.

The back end of the R&D Towing truck was buckled by the crash.

The driver of this car was taken to hospital, after it collided with a tow truck on the Outer Ring Road Friday morning. (Tanner Isaacs)

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to hospital by ambulance, and police are investigating.

McNeil said the incident shows that drivers need to pay more attention.

The crash happened near the Topsail Road intersection with the Outer Ring Road at Exit 41A.