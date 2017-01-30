Touch, a Newfoundland film about a poor family making difficult choices in the face of eviction, is picking up more awards worldwide.

The short film won the Best Film Award at the Dieciminuti Film Festival in Ceccano, Italy. It also won an award in May at the Diversity Short Film Showcase in Cannes, France.

Lead actress Krystin Pellerin is in Italy this week to receive the award on behalf of the crew.

She says Touch has been resonating with almost everyone.

"[Writer Noel Harris] has written a very human and heartfelt story," she said. "It's just been so well received, and it's just a testament to his storytelling."

