Gruelling race took 'all I had' as St. John's runner wins Toronto marathon

Runners from Newfoundland had a big weekend in Toronto, with four of them placing in the top 10 at Toronto's Goodlife Marathon — and St. John's athlete David Freake taking first place in the men's race.

Freake won his race with an official time of 02:33:57.

Freake, who placed second last year in the half-marathon event, said even though he won the full-marathon this year, he was pushed to his limit.

"I'll be honest, that's all I had," he told CBC News after the race.

"I was dying at the end but I held it together. It's an amazing day for it. It's an excellent course."

2018 Toronto Marathon Winner Dave Freake in an awesome time of 2:33.55. <a href="https://t.co/fJ5Zt4hKKy">pic.twitter.com/fJ5Zt4hKKy</a> —@torontomarathon

Freake, who started training in January, said the rough terrain back home may have helped prepare him for the Toronto course.

"It's a lot better than anything back in Newfoundland. Our marathons are super hilly, so the topography is pretty hard," he said.

Thanks for the support guys and always fueling the dream! <a href="https://t.co/FMrHdt8pXz">https://t.co/FMrHdt8pXz</a> —@Davefreake

"But anytime you can come up here, the races are really well organized, the topography is really nice, and I'll be back here for the Scotiabank (marathon) in the fall."

Other Newfoundlanders place highly

Other Newfoundlanders also placed in the top 10 at the Toronto marathon.

Anne Johnston finished second overall in the women's race at 2 hours and 58 minutes.

Charlie Kourvelas finished sixth in the men's race at 2 hours and 50 minutes, and Susan Hayward finished eighth in the women's race in 3 hours and 15 minutes.