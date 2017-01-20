A busy section of Torbay Road in St. John's was closed for about 45 minutes Thursday night, after an SUV hit a utility pole.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary was called about the crash just after 11 p.m.

Power lines were knocked down near the Mount Cashel Road intersection, and Newfoundland Power crews were called to the scene.

The vehicle left the road and ended up on a guard rail and snowbank, right in front of a home.

All four people in the vehicle were brought to hospital as a precaution and released shortly after.

Police said they suspect speed was a factor, but the investigation is ongoing.