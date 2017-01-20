A busy section of Torbay Road in St. John's was closed for about 45 minutes Thursday night, after an SUV hit a utility pole.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary was called about the crash just after 11 p.m.

Torbay Rd closed between Slattery and Mt. Cashel. SUV on the lawn of a house. Emergency crews at scene. pic.twitter.com/loFl9fMBwU — @g_quig

Power lines were knocked down near the Mount Cashel Road intersection, and Newfoundland Power crews were called to the scene.

The vehicle left the road and ended up on a guard rail and snowbank, right in front of a home.

All four people in the vehicle were brought to hospital as a precaution and released shortly after.

Police said they suspect speed was a factor, but the investigation is ongoing.