Police in St. John's are looking for an elderly man believed to be behind the wheel of a sport utility vehicle that struck another man on a crosswalk in the city's east end.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said the accident happened Jan. 31 at the intersection of Torbay Road and Macdonald Drive.

Officers say a man was crossing the road around 6:30 p.m. when he was knocked down by a dark-coloured, newer model Ford SUV. He was taken to hospital, treated for injuries and released.

Witnesses said the driver was an elderly man with white hair and a white beard, and was wearing a dark jacket and salt and pepper hat. The SUV was last seen going south on Torbay Road.

In a news release Wednesday, the RNC asked anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers.