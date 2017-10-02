A group of young men from the northeast Avalon will soon be on the way home after fleeing the deadliest shooting in U.S. history.

Andrew Bragg of Torbay and his three friends were at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas on Sunday night when they heard what they thought were fireworks.

Bragg said it wasn't until the second round of gunfire that the men started to run.

"We ran from gunfire, hid in a dumpster for five minutes," Bragg told CBC News over Facebook messenger Monday afternoon.

"Windows were smashed out of a building so we went in and hid."

Andrew Bragg and his friends were enjoying the Route 91 Harvest Festival when they found themselves running away from the sound of gunfire Sunday night. (Submitted by Andrew Bragg)

Bragg recalls seeing people on the ground but wasn't witness to anyone getting shot.

Kindess of a stranger

Bragg said they didn't want to stay in the building so they left.

While they were leaving, they noticed a man using a truck and rope to rip down a nearby barbed-wire fence next to the airport.

"We crawled under it ran down the airport tarmac," he said. There, they met a woman who offered to take the men home in Henderson, about 25 minutes away.

At least 58 people were killed and more than 515 others were injured during the mass shooting. Two Canadians were killed.

Meanwhile, the men changed their flights so get home sooner and are leaving Nevada on Monday night.

"We are eager to leave and be back on the island."