Police are investigating a hit-and-run collision that happened in Torbay Thursday night.

Just after 10 p.m., the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary was called to Torbay Road, at Howlett's Avenue, near the Foodland.

A vehicle struck a car, sending it into the ditch, and fled the scene.

There were no reported injuries.

Police said they were unable to get a licence plate number, but have a description of the suspect vehicle and are investigating.