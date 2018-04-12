Torbay man left homeless after fire significantly damages bungalow

A man in his 70s is homeless after a fire extensively damaged his bungalow in Torbay late last night.

The fire was reported just after 11 p.m. at 11 Lower St.

Members of the Torbay Volunteer Fire Department responded, and called the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary to help.

The man was the lone resident of the bungalow, and he escaped the fire unhurt.

Disaster volunteers with the Canadian Red Cross have found emergency accommodations for the man, and said it would be arranging purchases of food and new clothing for him.

The RNC said the cause of the fire is unknown and is under investigation by the criminal investigation division.