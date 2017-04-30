Bern Coffey has resigned as clerk of the executive council, the top civil servant in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The premier's office made the announcement just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Coffey had come under fire for continuing to work as a lawyer in private practice while serving as the clerk of the executive council.

While in that top public-service job, he sued a provincial Crown corporation, Nalcor Energy, on a behalf of a client who was alleging wrongful dismissal.

That lawsuit was first reported by the business news website Allnewfoundlandlabrador.com.

Last week, in a statement to the St. John's Telegram, Coffey defended his continued work as a private practice lawyer. He indicated that it had been sanctioned by the premier.

Coffey told The Telegram he had erected "Chinese walls" within government to avoid conflicts of interest.

Premier Dwight Ball issued a statement to The Telegram last week noting that "any legal services he presently provides are done within his personal time, and I am confident that Mr. Coffey will continue to work diligently on behalf of the people of this province."

Coffey's resignation takes effect the day before the Newfoundland and Labrador legislature returns from break.