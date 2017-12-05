When the Progressive Conservative Party of Newfoundland and Labrador chooses its new leader, one of the options will be a former health authority CEO and president of Basketball Canada from Placentia.

Tony Wakeham — set to announce his candidacy this evening — played basketball for Memorial University in the 1970s before graduating with an economics degree. He then played senior men's ball and shifted into coaching.

Wakeham coached the 1987 provincial basketball team, MUN's men's varsity team from 1988-1990 and also served as president of the Newfoundland and Labrador Basketball Association. He went on to serve at the national level as president of Basketball Canada.

Wakeham's basketball career overlapped his health career, serving as vice-president of corporate affairs for the Central West Health Corporation from 1994 to 2004. From 2004 to 2008, he was president of Chelsea Food Services. In December 2008, he was appointed assistant deputy minister for regional health operations with the Department of Health and Community Services.

In August of 2012, he took over as chief executive officer of Labrador-Grenfell Health. His contract expired in August of this year, but Wakeham decided not to put his put his name forward for the position again.