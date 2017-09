Politics can be ugly, even before you're elected — just ask Happy Valley-Goose Bay mayoral candidate Tony Chubbs.

He said someone has vandalized seven of his campaign signs, while 24 more have been stolen.

The problem got so out of control, Chubbs said he installed his own surveillance cameras, in addition to receiving other alleged caught-in-the-act footage.

Chubbs said he has since moved his signs so any would-be thieves can't hide behind nature.