My toddler choked on a bone in a chicken nugget, says Lab City mom

Kim Russell holds her two-year-old, Ava Joe. (Submitted)

It was supposed to be a simple post-playground snack.

On Wednesday afternoon in Labrador City, Kim Russell said she heated up a Zap'ems-brand chicken nugget dinner for her two-year-old daughter Ava Joe, to tide her over until suppertime. She said since the nuggets were so small, she skipped her usual step of cutting Ava's food into pieces.

But as soon as Harris turned her back to get supper underway, things went wrong.

"I heard her coughing and crying, so I glanced around to look at her, and she was in distress," Russell recounted to CBC Radio's On The Go.

"After a few seconds she couldn't even cough anymore. She was kind of just gagging. So I bent her over and started smacking her back, and sure enough a big bone flew out."

Russell said the bone was a little smaller than a dime, and "very sharp on one end," as if it had split from a thick rib or a breastbone.

A dime on the left, and quarter on the right, give perspective to the size of the chicken bone. (Submitted)

Throat damage

At first, said Russell, Ava Joe seemed shaken but OK, but in the hours afterwards she wasn't so sure.

"All throughout the night she was saying 'ow,' and holding her throat," said Russell. She took her daughter to a doctor, who found damage to Ava's throat and put her on medication.

"She still is having a hard time eating, but we just started the medication yesterday so hopefully within a couple of days she'll be coming back around again," said Russell.

"She got quite the fright."

But as the fright fades, and Ava sticks to ice cream and soup, Russell wants the company that manufactures Zap'ems to make sure this doesn't happen to anyone else.

Harris says this is the frozen meal that contained the chicken bone. (Submitted)

Coupon? No thanks

Zap'ems dinners are made by Michelina's, a brand of Bellisio Foods, a U.S.-based frozen food company, which in turn is owned by a Thai agrifood conglomerate.

Russell said she contacted Bellisio the day after the incident, and has emailed back and forth, sending them pictures and explanations.

"They've offered me a coupon, for the chicken nugget again," she said. "I don't really see that as enough."

Russell said the company asked her to send in the dinner's box and the bone, but a lawyer she contacted advised against mailing away the evidence, in case there's enough reason for a lawsuit.

Russell said she isn't after a cash settlement. She's hoping the company takes steps to ensure its other meals are bone-free, adding after posting details of her experience on Facebook, another parent contacted her with a similar story.

Emails and calls to Bellisio by the CBC have not been returned.

In the meantime, "there will be no more frozen dinners coming here," vowed Russell.

"We'll make our own chicken nuggets."