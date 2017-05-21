A tip from the public led to a number of charges for a 52-year-old man in St. John's Saturday.

At 8:13 a.m., the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary received a call regarding a man who was said to be driving erratically in the central area of the city.

Police located the suspect vehicle, and after further investigation, charged the man.

His charges include assault with a weapon, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, mischief, and flight from police.

The RNC said the man was held in custody for a court appearance on Sunday morning.