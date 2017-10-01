The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary took a 31-year-old man into custody Sunday morning, following an assault in Corner Brook.

A passerby approached police around 2 a.m., and told officers he had just witnessed a man assaulting a woman on Caribou Road.

The witness said the suspect then got into a taxi.

The RNC located the cab and made the arrest. The suspect will answer to an assault charge when he appears in court Sunday.

Police said the 25-year-old female victim was not injured during the assault, and said the two are known to each other.