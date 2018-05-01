Turbulent week that led to ouster of 2 cabinet ministers had roots months earlier

The turmoil that has enveloped the Newfoundland and Labrador House of Assembly over the past seven days was set in motion months ago. This timeline shows the chain of events that led to two cabinet ministers being kicked out of cabinet and caucus.

Monday, July 31, 2017: Finance Minister Cathy Bennett resigns her cabinet position, citing "numerous personal reasons." Bennett, finance minister for two provincial budgets — including the 2016 cost-cutting budget that led to widespread protests — had previously complained about constant online threats, bullying and body-shaming.

Cathy Bennett resigned as finance minister in July 2017, citing personal reasons. On Tuesday she said it was due to bullying within cabinet and caucus. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

Thursday, Oct. 19, 5:10 p.m.: Progressive Conservative MHA Tracey Perry sends an email, obtained by CBC News to Municipal Affairs Minister Eddie Joyce to request a meeting "regarding ongoing concerns." Joyce responds to ask her to put the "concerns of your district" in writing so he will have the necessary documentation.

5:27 p.m.: Perry emails Justice Minister and Government House Leader Andrew Parsons to tell him she's requested a meeting with Joyce. "You said you have never seen me so upset, and you are correct. I am so tired of women being treated the way they are by 'a select few' and I am ready to stand up for us in the HOA if it becomes necessary," she wrote.

6:23 p.m.: Perry sends an email to Joyce regarding "the disrespectful manner you have been treating me with since I went to ask [Premier Dwight Ball's executive assistant] Elvis Loveless for assistance on a Municipal Affairs file that I was not getting any response on." Perry writes Joyce has "made it clear" he will not speak to her because she went to the premier. "I have zero tolerance for bullying, disrespect and vindictiveness," she writes.

Tuesday, April 24, 2018: In the House of Assembly, PC Leader Paul Davis asks Ball if any Liberal cabinet or caucus members have filed any harassment or bullying complaints. Ball says there have been no allegations.

6:45 p.m.: Education Minister Dale Kirby sends an email to Liberal MHAs demanding to know if any caucus member "planted these harassment allegations with Paul Davis or any other Opposition MHA," arguing that anyone who did so has a "moral obligation" to step forward. Later, whistleblower advocates would say Kirby's letter amounts to intimidation.

Wednesday, April 25: Ball says a complaint against a cabinet minister was filed with his office that morning by a fellow Liberal MHA. The premier doesn't identify either party involved, but by day's end CBC confirms the subject is Joyce.

Service NL Minister <a href="https://twitter.com/Sgambin?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Sgambin</a> takes a deep breath before coming forward as the MHA who lodged the complaint against Eddie Joyce <a href="https://t.co/Xd0NQ43zlq">https://t.co/Xd0NQ43zlq</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlpoli</a> <a href="https://t.co/FaU6WJG0Rn">pic.twitter.com/FaU6WJG0Rn</a> —@CBCNL

Thursday, April 26, 7:30 a.m.: Ball announces Joyce has been removed from cabinet while the complaint is investigated.

1:31 p.m.: Sherry Gambin-Walsh confirms she's the MHA who filed the complaint, adding she was coming forward because Joyce had put her name out as the complainant.

1:35 p.m.: Joyce denies any behaviour that could be seen as bullying. After citing Perry as an example of an Opposition MHA he has helped, he admits she complained about his behaviour in the fall.

3:48 p.m.: Perry says she will also be filing a formal complaint.

4:21 p.m.: Ball announces Joyce has also been kicked out of caucus.

Sunday, April 29, 7 p.m.: Liberal caucus summoned to rare Sunday meeting to discuss how to handle harassment complaints.

Monday, April 30: Kirby is stripped of his cabinet position and kicked out of the Liberal caucus. Ball says complaints against Kirby had been made that morning.

Tuesday, May 1: Bennett tells CBC that she left her cabinet post because of bullying within cabinet and caucus, but declines to be specific. When asked if the premier bears any responsibility for the turmoil inside his cabinet and caucus, she says a leader's behaviour sets the tone for a group or organization.