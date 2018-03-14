Pam Murphy was handed a bag at the drive-thru window with what she thought contained her Tim Hortons grilled chicken wrap, but it most certainly was not.

"When I pick up the bag, I kind of automatically knew something was up. I look even closer and it's filled to the brim with the RRRoll up the Rim [to Win] prize tabs," said the Newfoundland woman.

"I was like, 'Well, somebody gave me the wrong bag.'"

Murphy said the tabs all appeared to be winners, but didn't contain any big prizes. Still, she estimated there were "probably thousands of dollars worth" of food and beverage prizes from the contest.

She made the discovery when she was back at work and called the store on Topsail Road in Paradise to alert them to the mix up.

Pam Murphy says she was shocked to find the winning prize tabs instead of the grilled chicken wrap she ordered for lunch Wednesday. (Pam Murphy/Facebook)

While some coffee and doughnut lovers might be tempted to keep the winning prizes and redeem them, Murphy said that didn't cross her mind.

"I'm super honest though and I just wouldn't want anyone to get in any trouble at the location," she told CBC News Wednesday afternoon, noting if she made the mistake she would be "mortified."

"Obviously they are probably going to have to have a chat with staff and stuff because they don't want things like this happening."

'The right thing to do'

Murphy said she spoke to a manager at the store and was told she'd get a $25 Tim Hortons gift card when she returned the tabs on her way home from work — as a thank you.

She said some of her family joked that wasn't enough, given the amount of prizes in the bag, but Murphy insisted she wasn't expecting anything in return.

"I was honest about it because that's the right thing to do," she insisted.

Returning the prize-winning tabs was the right thing to do, Murphy said. (Pamela Murphy/Facebook)

CBC phoned the store for comment but the general manager said while someone has been in touch with Murphy, all media requests have to go through the chain's corporate media relations department.

That department did not answer specific questions that were sent via email by CBC — including the proper procedures for staff to store winning tabs that have been redeemed — and instead in a statement said the contest integrity is "paramount."

"We provide clear guidelines and work with our restaurant owners to ensure winning tabs are kept in a safe and secure location. This is an unfortunate and isolated incident and we appreciate the honesty of this Guest, who has already returned the tabs to the restaurant."

It's another dubious moment in this year's contest. Earlier, a misprint on some of the RRRoll Up the Rim to Win cups sold in Atlantic Canada and Alberta resulted in a blank space where customers are supposed to find a message indicating whether they've won or not.

Murphy said the Paradise location is the one she regularly visits and will continue to do so. And while she said she was motivated to do the right thing for all the right reasons, she isn't opposed to her good deed sending a bit of luck her way.

"I still hope that maybe karma will come back to me," she said, laughing.