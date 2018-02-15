Tim Hortons admits there is a misprint on some of its RRRoll Up the Rim to Win cups, leaving a blank space where customers are supposed to find a message indicating whether they've won or not.

The coffee giant blames the error on "a supplier's unfortunate misprint of a small batch of XL-size 'Please play again' cups distributed in Alberta and Atlantic Canada," reads a statement to CBC News on Thursday afternoon.

Tim Hortons said it has third-party consultants that "audit the production process … [and] as a result we can assure our guests that all contest prizing remains unaffected."

Unclear how many cups affected

Several people in Newfoundland and Labrador had flagged the faulty cups, but did not indicate at which location they had purchased their beverages.

CBC News asked how many cups were in the batch of misprints, but a representative from the company has not yet responded to that question.

Anyone who receives a blank cup can go to any Tim Hortons location and get a replacement cup filled with their choice of hot beverage, said the company.