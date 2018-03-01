A single mother from Avondale, N.L. just had what will likely be the most exciting week of her life, which saw her go from lying injured in a car on the side of the highway to finding out her family may never have to worry about money again.

Tiffany Moore was driving her seven-year-old son to a hockey tournament in Whitbourne early in the morning on Friday, Feb. 16, when she hit some ice and lost control of her vehicle on the TCH. The car rolled three times before coming to a stop on its side in a ditch.

Moore's face was slashed by what she thinks was a metal panel from her sunroof. Her nurses told her she was extremely lucky not to have lost an eye. (Submitted by Tiffany Moore)

Thankfully, her son wasn't injured, but Moore crawled away from the wreck battered and bruised, with a large gash near her eye and a concussion.

As she lay in hospital hours later, she thought about how close she had come to tragedy, wondered how she would pay for a new car, but felt a new appreciation for the things that really matter in life.

"I couldn't believe that I had just survived that, that I was still alive," she told CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show.

"I had this new lease on life honestly. I haven't sweated the small things since it happened, and I just kind of felt like everything would all work out."

The phone call

One week later, Moore's mother and stepfather – Sherry Moore Hickey and Lee Hickey – had just finished up work at the Come by Chance Oil Refinery, with the responsibility of picking up $155 worth of Lotto Max tickets for a group of 31 fellow boilermakers at the plant, who all threw in $5 each.

'I feel like I'm in a dream and I just haven't woke up yet.' - Tiffany Moore

Usually the couple pick up the tickets in Arnold's Cove before heading home to Avondale, but that day it wasn't until Moore's mother made a last-minute trip to the Holyrood Irving to get milk and bread that she remembered to buy the tickets for the big draw happening that night.

A surreal moment. Moore, still recovering from her crash injuries, shows off the winning $60 million Lotto Max ticket that her mother and stepfather purchased for a group of 31 workers at the Come by Chance oil refinery last Friday. (Submitted by Tiffany Moore)

Finally home from the hospital, Moore woke up to the phone ringing at 5:30 a.m. Saturday, and was immediately worried when she saw her mother's number — fearing something else bad had happened when she picked up to hear her mother crying, and then handing the phone over to her husband.

That's when her stepfather started excitedly reading out number after number over the phone.

"Mom couldn't get it out," Moore said. "So he said 'Those are the winning numbers for the sixty-million dollar lottery that we just won. We're millionaires."

"I lost my mind. I actually just walked around the house for about 20 minutes after in shock, just pacing and not even really processing it."

New car, new life

Moore's mother told her she wouldn't have to worry about getting a new car anymore, and said she and her two sons could move into their house, as they were planning to build a new home with their winnings.

The 29-year-old single mom said she had set a goal for herself to make 2018 the year she got on track financially and put a permanent roof over her kids' heads.

The 31 winners are all co-workers at the Come By Chance refinery. (Atlantic Lottery Corporation)

Now that her mother and stepfather will have nearly $4 million dollars in the bank, Moore's goals are already taken care of just two months in to the year.

"I feel like I'm in a dream and I just haven't woke up yet," she said. "It's just been hard as a single parent I think to get all those things."

Moore is heading to St. John's with her mother this weekend to pick up a brand new vehicle, which she plans to surprise her kids with. Her mother also told her she'll never have to worry about paying for her son's education.

Moore with her mother and two sons during Wednesday's Lotto Max celebration in St. John's. (Submitted by Tiffany Moore)

Standing in the front row of the Atlantic Lotto winners celebration on Wednesday, Moore said she couldn't stop crying, thinking about all the lives that will be changed by last Friday's win.

"My mom and my stepdad are the type of people who would take the shirts off their back for someone in need, even if they didn't have it," she said.

"You think of it as they're the winners, so that's two winners. But the amount of people's lives they're touching with their winnings is unreal. Like our whole family will be taken care of and they will continue giving like they've always done."