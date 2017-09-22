Police issued 28 speeding tickets over just four hours monitoring the highway near Bay Roberts on Friday.

The speed trap was set up to curb speeding on Veterans Memorial Highway, where three people were killed in a car crash earlier this month.

RCMP also issued eight tickets for other traffic violations, such as tailing too close behind vehicles and using cell phones.

"Sadly we have seen a number of serious and fatal car crashes on this stretch of highway recently," said Const. David Bourden, a traffic services officer for Holyrood RCMP.

Skid marks were all that remained days after a fatal head-on collision on the Veterans Memorial Highway last year. (CBC)

"This initiative shows that speeding is a problem. We are asking everyone, please slow down."

In a release on Friday afternoon, RCMP said it would continue to crackdown on "problem areas" such as Veterans Memorial Highway.

There have been 200 reported collisions on the stretch of highway in four years.

16 drivers stopped for speeding in just an hour on the ORR. Folks, slow down already. Highest speed was 144. #nltraffic More to come... pic.twitter.com/u4OFNtPhTT — @RNC_PoliceNL

Meanwhile in St. John's, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary stepped up enforcement on the Outer Ring Road.

In one hour, 16 drivers were stopped for speeding, with the fastest speed clocking in at 144 kilometres per hour.

Eighteen people have been killed on Newfoundland and Labrador roads since Aug. 1.