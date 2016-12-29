Newfoundland comedian Shaun Majumder was riding high in 1999 — he had been nominated for a Gemini Award, appeared in several movies, could be seen daily on YTV's UH OH and was chosen by Maclean's magazine as one of the top 100 Canadians to watch.

In this week's Throwback Thursday, reporter Kevin Harvey follows then 27-year-old Majumder to his hometown of Burlington on the Baie Verte Peninsula.

Shaun Majumder sits in his family's living room during a Christmas visit in 1999. (CBC)

Majumder performed one of his standup routines in Baie Verte over the Christmas holidays.

In the report above, Majumder discusses fame, a longing for home and the love he has for his mother and grandparents.