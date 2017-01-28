Whether you've been playing darts for years, or just bought a board for your basement, every player could use some tips from a pro.

John Norman Jr. from Shea Heights has just won his way into the big league of professional darts. The St. John's man is one of just 28 players to earn a tour card from the Professional Darts Corporation.

Norman will spend the next two years travelling to the world's biggest tournaments, and competing against the world's best players.

But right now, he's here to give you a video lesson in how to throw like a pro.



