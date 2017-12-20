The RCMP are investigating three separate incidents of car windows being struck and damaged on roads in central Newfoundland over a three day period.

Nobody was injured, police said in a news release Wednesday.

The cluster of incidents includes one reported by Brian Hunter, who told CBC News that he and four friends had a bullet shatter a passenger-side window while driving on the Trans-Canada Highway near South Brook on the weekend.

RCMP said other incidents occurred on Route 380, near Robert's Arm and just north of that, in Port Anson.

Hunter said he believed the damage to his car was caused by a .22-calibre rifle.

Brian Hunter's shows the damage to his car's passenger window after it was hit with a bullet last weekend. (Facebook/Brian Hunter)

Daniel Veilleux, who commented on the CBC Newfoundland and Labrador Facebook page, said his wife's car was damaged while passing through Robert's Arm last week — he thinks with a BB gun — and the incident was reported to police.

RCMP said they have no conclusive evidence that a shotgun or a pellet gun was responsible for any of the three incidents, and that the investigation is ongoing.

They also said they were looking at whether the damage was caused by loose salt, sand or gravel on the roads.