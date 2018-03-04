The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says three people were taken to hospital in St. John's on Saturday evening, following a serious accident in the west end of the city.

Police and first responders were called out at 6:25 p.m. to the intersection of Columbus Drive and New Pennywell Road.

The RNC said the three occupants sustained serious injuries in the crash.

Sources told CBC that the vehicle was westbound when it struck a utility pole.

Alcohol was believed to be a factor.

Police closed a section of Columbus Drive for a couple of hours so investigators could attend the scene.

The RNC, meanwhile, is seeking witnesses to the accident. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or, anonymously, Crime Stoppers.