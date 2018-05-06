3 displaced in 2 separate fires on Newfoundland's west coast

Three people have been displaced by two separate house fires on Newfoundland's west coast.

At 11:40 p.m. Friday, a residence was destroyed in Irishtown-Summerside, in the Bay of Islands.

Officials say a man, who is the homeowner, was not present when the blaze broke out.

Canadian Red Cross volunteers arranged for emergency lodging, as well as clothing and food purchases for the man.

Then early on Saturday, a fire extensively damaged a residence in Cape St. George.

A man and woman are currently staying with relatives, but were given emergency provisions.

In both fires, the homeowners are awaiting damage assessment by their respective insurance providers.

