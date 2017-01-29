Crews from the St. John's Regional Fire Department had to return twice to a small residential fire in St. John's on Saturday.

SJRFD first received a call at 4:28 p.m.

Platoon Chief Robert Fowler told CBC that a homeowner on Grenfell Avenue had been doing renovations to his attic, where a minor electrical issue produced the fire.

When crews arrived at the scene, Fowler said the homeowner had put out the fire with an extinguisher.

As a precaution, firefighters removed a quantity of insulation and drywall to prevent any hot spots from flaring up.

However at 8:22 p.m., fire crews returned to the home, and cut the electricity.

Fowler said a thermal imaging camera was used, and all insulation was removed from the attic. Crews then cut through to the ceiling in the kitchen.

Fowler added it's likely a spark smouldered in the insulation, which he said is difficult to extinguish.

Three people were displaced from the home.