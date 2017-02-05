The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary charged three people with attempted murder Sunday afternoon in connection with a shooting incident on Springdale Street in St. John's on Monday, Jan. 30.

Police arrested two women, aged 18 and 42, and a 55-year-old man just before 1 p.m. All three are charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and public mischief.

The 42-year-old woman was also charged with forcible confinement, while additional charges for the man included forcible confinement, uttering threats, possession of a firearm contrary to an order and failing to comply with conditions of a probation order.

Police said the victim of the shooting, a 21-year-old man, remains in hospital in serious condition Sunday afternoon.

According to the RNC, the victim and the three individuals knew each other and the incident was not a random act.

Home known to police

The house where the shooting happened, 74 Springdale St., has seen its share of police activity. Last month, a pizza delivery driver had his car stolen when parked outside the home.

And in 2014, three men were charged with break and enter and attempted robbery at the same address.

All three people will appear at provincial court on Monday. The investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the RNC or Crime Stoppers.