Grenfell Campus cuts $1M, axes 3 administrative jobs

Three positions at Memorial University's Grenfell Campus in Corner Brook have been eliminated due to cuts in the operating budget.

The director of student services, a manager of marketing and communications and a co-ordinator in the research office all lost their jobs this week.

Grenfell administration says their duties will be absorbed by other staff and students should not see any change.

"Everyone knows they have to pitch in for the students," said vice-president Jeff Keshen.

"On one hand we all miss and lament very respected individuals within our organization … On the other hand there is a realization we have this challenge."

Grenfell vice-president Jeff Keshen says the campus had to deal with a $1-million cut from its operating budget. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

Keshen said the job losses were painful for everyone, but staff know the province has a lot of problems, and Grenfell had to cut $1 million.

"We want to maintain the quality of the student experience. This is the conclusion we came up with," he said.

For 2018-19, the total provincial operating grant for Memorial University is $5.13 million less than was it was for 2017-18.

"When you have a target like that, it's not just us. When you look at the province as a whole, so many are going through the same process. We have to be mindful of the services we provide," Keshen said.

"I'm very impressed in the way people responded to this position. Academic affairs has saved an awful lot of money. I've tried to as well, and have, through my budget. Everyone has pitched in."