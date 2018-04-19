Skip to Main Content
Threat disrupts several St. John's schools; man, 19, arrested

Police are not disclosing the nature of the threat or whether it was against an individual or group.

Threat made at Holy Heart, arrest happened near St. Paul's in east end

Police say the threat was reported by Holy Heart High School in the centre of the city. (Zach Goudie/CBC)

Police arrested a 19-year-old man Thursday after threats were reported by a St. John's high school, and security measures were quickly triggered at other schools.

According to the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary, the threat was reported by Holy Heart High School on Bonaventure Avenue, while the arrest was made — with the help of police dogs — near St. Paul's Junior High on Newfoundland Drive.

Police would not comment on the nature of the threat or whether it was made against an individual or a group.

The incident prompted officials to implement "safe school" measures in several schools in the city centre and east end. 

Police said witnesses at Holy Heart identified a suspect prior to the arrest, but the RNC could not say if the 19-year-old is a student.

The man was scheduled to appear in court Thursday afternoon to be charged with uttering threats.

