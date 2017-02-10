A cargo ship that broke down off southwestern Newfoundland is now docked in Sydney harbour, according to Fisheries and Oceans Canada.

A statement Friday said the Thorco Crown was towed into the Nova Scotia port Thursday night and there is no pollution as a result of the incident.

The Antiguan-registered cargo ship was disabled by a fire in its engine room Tuesday, about 32 nautical miles (59 kilometres) from Port aux Basques.

Cargo ship Thorco Crown was brought safely to harbour in Sydney, N.S., Thursday night by tugboat Switzer Bedford. (Canadian Coast Guard)

A team from the Transportation Safety Board of Canada will travel to Sydney to investigate the fire.

The 13-year-old ship was headed to Montreal after unloading cargo in Argentia.

The coast guard said all 13 crew onboard the Thorco Crown are safe.