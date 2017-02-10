A cargo ship that broke down off southwestern Newfoundland is now docked in Sydney harbour, according to Fisheries and Oceans Canada.
A statement Friday said the Thorco Crown was towed into the Nova Scotia port Thursday night and there is no pollution as a result of the incident.
The Antiguan-registered cargo ship was disabled by a fire in its engine room Tuesday, about 32 nautical miles (59 kilometres) from Port aux Basques.
A team from the Transportation Safety Board of Canada will travel to Sydney to investigate the fire.
The 13-year-old ship was headed to Montreal after unloading cargo in Argentia.
The coast guard said all 13 crew onboard the Thorco Crown are safe.