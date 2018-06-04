Skip to Main Content
Unique circumstances account for #NLBoom but some believe the truth is still out there

It was the boom heard around the city of St. John's, and there were multiple conspiracy theories about what caused it.

Contractor says no way to plan or predict what happened in St. John's on Saturday

Jeremy Eaton · CBC News ·
A rare set of circumstances led to conspiracy theories following a big bang at the St. John's dump. (Kyle Callahan/KyleCallahan.ca)

In the end, routine blasting at Robin Hood Bay mixed with temperature inversion created an online monster. 

"Godzilla has not been seen near the landfill so we are pretty sure it's not him," St. John's Mayor Danny Breen said following the weekly council meeting on Monday. 

"In all seriousness people were frightened by it but I believe it's a very, very remote chance of this happening [again]."

Late Saturday afternoon a large boom created a mini-commotion and even registered on Natural Resources Canada's Seismogram viewer.
This seismogram showed that an unusually large vibration was felt in St. John's on Saturday. (Earthquake Canada)

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary joked that it might have been caused by extraterrestrial life forms.

#NLBoom reactions, theories and jokes lit up Twitter timelines and the phones at the 911 call centre. 

"We noticed a slight spike," said Sherry Colford, the newly announced fire chief who also manages 911 service in the city. 

"We hadn't received any calls that were of any concern to us."

Contractor responsible 

The city hires a company to blast away rock at the Robin Hood Bay dump to create fill to cover up trash in the landfill.

Hard Rok was the contractor hired for the job on Saturday, and in an interview with CBC Radio's On the Go, Hard Rok's Keith Phelan said they did nothing they don't normally do over the weekend.

He said that while the air temperature was about 2 C at ground level, at 3,000 feet, it was about 11 C.

So when the sound from the explosion hit that layer of warm air at 3,000 feet, it bounced back down all over the northeast Avalon instead of carrying on into the upper atmosphere.

Mayor Breen said in the future the city will notify residents of blasting operations to avoid what happened Saturday.

"I did sense on social media that when it was sent out as to what it was caused by, there was some disappointment in not having a cooler or sexy response," Breen said. 

In the meantime, some people are not giving up hope (or fear) that aliens actually were to blame. 

