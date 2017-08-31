The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has released video of a suspect who drove what's believed to be a stolen vehicle into a dealership in June — but left empty handed.

Surveillance video shows a heavyset man peering into the front of Argo, an ATV dealership on Topsail Road in Mount Pearl, on June 6.

The next video shows the man backing a Chevy Cruze into the store's garage door.

Surveillance video shows a man driving his car through a garage door to gain access to Argo on Topsail Road (RNC/YouTube)

The RNC said it didn't appear as though anything was stolen, but the wannabe thief left damage.

"Investigators exhausted other avenues to identify the man, so we are hoping somebody in the public may be able to assist," the RNC said on its YouTube channel.