Police in Corner Brook are asking the public for help in identifying three men believed to be suspects in a Thursday morning jewelry store theft.

According to the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary, the robbery happened at a business in the Broadway area of town around 11 a.m.

Police describe the suspects as all being in their early 20s and having dark skin.

One of the men is described as 6-feet tall with a slim build. Police said he was wearing a black baseball hat, glasses, white pants and black jacket at the time of the robbery.

The second suspect has a medium build and was wearing a black baseball hat, black jacket and black pants at the time of the theft.

The third suspect is described by police as having a slim, tall build. Police said he was wearing a light-coloured baseball hat, blue jackets and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RNC or Crime Stoppers.