The rambling property at the Doctor's House in Green's Harbour is one of the newest additions to Canada's Garden Network, but a longtime staffer at the estate says the path toward that recognition has had some eccentric twists and turns.

Fiona Oliver said the property was first developed about 50 years ago by Dr. Charles Boddie and his wife, Mary.

"He could come out here and relax and get everything off his mind," said Oliver, of the Boddies' weekend home.

Fiona Oliver has worked at this country estate in Green's Harbour, Trinity Bay, for more than three decades. (Heather Barrett/CBC)

Ultra-private property

However, hardly anyone outside of Boddie's immediate family and a handful of staff ever set foot on the land.

Oliver recalled that workers had to access the property on foot, which was was protected by an outer fence and an inner fence.

Inside the inner fence, she points out a series of gardens designed to function like rooms, such as a green space behind a tall hedge.

"This was a room, like a private room. Mr. and Mrs. Boddie used to come in here and read and sunbathe," Oliver said.

The Boddies also imported trees and shrubs from Ireland, which were planted by Oliver's husband, a longtime caretaker at the property.

The Boddies created intimate garden 'rooms' using hedges as walls. (Heather Barrett/CBC)

'Fairy trees' from Ireland

"The rhododendron and hawthorns, now, all that came from Ireland," Oliver pointed out.

"Dr. Boddie always said they were fairy trees. Fairies live in the hawthorns. And in Ireland they will not cut down a hawthorn because they will bring bad luck to the land."

The Boddies also cultivated gardens for flowers, vegetables and animals.

"When he [Charles Boddie] started here he was like a little farmer who had milking cows and he would go door to door in St. John's and sell the milk."

Two of the Boddies' horses, Shamrock and Beauty, still live on the land. Sheep and goats live in the neighbouring pasture.

The Boddies imported two hawthorn trees from Ireland. (Heather Barrett/CBC)

A work in progress

Oliver said the Boddies eventually acquired 105 acres of land, and built a large, Tudor-style mansion, barns and outbuildings on the property.

However, she said, everything on the estate was a work in progress

"He only had one little part of the house finished for himself," said Oliver, adding that none of the other rooms were even drywalled,

Sheep and goats graze in their garden on the property at The Doctor's House in Green's Harbour. (Heather Barrett/CBC)

'I loves it all'

The Boddies sold the estate a few years ago. It now operates as a retreat called the Doctor's House Inn and Spa. The new owners offer public tours of the gardens daily at 11 a.m.

Oliver still remains on staff at the doctor's house and garden.

"I loves it all," said Oliver.

"This place is more home to me than me own home."