St. John's-based folk trio The Once has been nominated for an International Folk Music Award for their song We Are Love.

The song, co-written by Chris Kirby, was released on The Once's EP We Win Some We Lose in October 2016.

Award winners will be announced at the International Folk Music Awards show in Kansas City, Mo, on Feb. 15.

The award ceremony is on the first day of the Folk Alliance International Conference, which runs Feb. 15 to 17, in Kansas City.

Fellow Canadian nominees include Tanya Tagaq and Irish Mythen, both nominated for artist of the year; Auprès du Poêle by Ten Strings and a Goat Skin, for album of the year; and Bruce Cockburn will receive the People's Voice Award.