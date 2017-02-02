Ever wonder what happens when Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball meets Office character Michael Scott? A pretty funny parody.

Facebook page Fadder Contrary posted a Newfoundlandized version of the intro to NBC's The Office.

The video takes news clips of local politicians — and plenty of potholes — and recreates the opening of the show.

Sure, St. John's is no Electric City (Scranton, Pa.) and you're unlikely to have a beet farmer at your office, but it's pretty good.

As of Thursday, the post was viewed over 37,000 times and was making its way around Facebook.

Take a look at the video player above.