A New Year's Eve concert by The Navigators that was delayed by weather will instead go ahead this evening.

The City of St. John's announced Sunday evening that the local band will perform at Quidi Vidi Lake from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on New Year's Day.

While the band's performance was postponed, New Year's Eve fireworks at the lake went off without a hitch.

The concert is free and families are encouraged to come out.