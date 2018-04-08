The force is female: Women dominate Sci-Fi costume contest
Top honours handed out at Sci-Fi on the Rock's annual competition
After a weekend full of festivities, Sci-Fi on the Rock came to a memorable close on Sunday at the convention's annual costume contest, showcasing some of the best and brightest cosplayers in the province.
Top honours this year went to three women: Nicole Maddox took the top prize in the journeyman division, Heather Lane came away with the win in the novices division, and Bailey Reid won best in show.
Around 50 people participated in this year's competition at the Sheraton Hotel in St. John's, handcrafting their wardrobes and customizing their hair and makeup to ensure they looked flawless for the judges.
But win or lose, it was clear the convention was a blast for all participants, as cosplayers strutted their stuff and mugged for the crowd.
Take a look at some of their costumes in the photos below!
Sci-Fi on the Rock will return for its 13th convention next year.