It was a busy Saturday at the St. John's Farmer's Market as shoppers stocked up on sweets, baked goods, and vegetables ahead of Thanksgiving.



CBC News asked some of the people browsing the market about their favourite ways to celebrate the food-filled holiday,

Jill Page says she always makes a Welsh pumpkin pie to celebrate Thanksgiving, and she certainly won't forget savoury dressing to go with her turkey. (Andrew Sampson/CBC)

Don Bradbury, left, says Thanksgiving is a chance to give thanks for all the blessings in his life. He says he's very fortunate to be living in Newfoundland and Labrador. (Andrew Sampson/CBC)

Carsen Porter, 14, of Fire Hill Farms says Thanksgiving weekend is at least twice as busy as the average week for his family's farm. He's been selling veggies on the road in Seal Cove in the week leading up to the holiday, and worked until 2 a.m. on Saturday getting ready for the big day. (Andrew Sampson/CBC)