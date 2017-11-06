Singer/songwriter Terry Penney has been writing songs about war veterans ever since a chance meeting with Leslie Ginn, a Second World War veteran, in Penney's hometown of Lewisporte about 20 years ago.

"To hear wartime stories from someone who actually experienced it was pretty powerful stuff," said Penney.

Penney also had relatives who served in the First World War.

Through his community contacts and family history, Penney has developed a deep interest in setting Newfoundland soldiers' experiences to music.

The Unforgotten: Stories of Newfoundland Veterans is a collection of these songs. Penney has also written a companion book that adds more information and anecdotes to the music.

