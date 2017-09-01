Former MHA Terry French is the new mayor of Conception Bay South, by acclamation. No other candidates registered for the mayoral race.

French was first elected to the House of Assembly in 2002, as a Progressive Conservative.

During his time in provincial politics, he held a number of cabinet portfolios, including tourism and justice.

He quit politics in 2014 to work in the private sector, but said recently he was ready to return to public service.

Current C.B.S. Mayor Steve Tessier announced earlier this year that he would not be seeking re-election in the fall.