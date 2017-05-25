Terry Fox and his contribution to Canadian history is celebrated on a new stamp — the sixth in a series of 10 commemorative stamps as part of the Canada 150 celebrations.

Thursday's ceremony at St. John's City Hall included Judith Fox, Terry's sister, who said she believes her brother continues to inspire people today.

"Terry means taking care of one another. Terry is the heart of Canada," she said.

The stamps are meant to honour iconic people and moments in the last 50 years of Canadian history.

'Off he went into history'

Fox's work as an athlete, humanitarian and cancer activist is captured on a uniquely maple-leaf-shaped stamp that includes an image of the runner during his historic 1980 Marathon of Hope, which he ran with an artificial leg after losing his limb to cancer.

His cross-country journey was cut short in Ontario when Fox learned cancer had spread to his lungs. He died nine months later.

Mayor Dennis O'Keefe recalls the start of Fox's Marathon of Hope in St. John's, back in 1980. (Martin Jones/CBC)

At Wednesday's ceremony, Mayor Dennis O'Keefe reminisced about the start of Fox's planned run across Canada, which launched in St. John's in 1980.

"Let me take you back. It was foggy, it was dreary, it was cold and it was damp," said O'Keefe. "Then there was Terry, in a pair of shorts running up Water Street ... and off he went into history."

The run lives on

Students from from Roncalli Elementary also attended the unveiling ceremony and showed off posters they had created listing ways Fox had inspired them.

Today, students from over 9000 schools across the world participate in the Terry Fox Run.

It's something Judith knows her brother would be proud of.

"Terry was inspired by children back in 1977 when he was first diagnosed," said Judith. "That's what inspired him to dream the dream he did to raise money for cancer research."

Fifth grade students from Roncalli Elementary were on-hand for today's Terry Fox stamp reveal. (Martin Jones/CBC)

As for the high-profile honour, Judith said her brother was pretty shy.

"I think he would think it was a great honour, but he wouldn't want all the fuss," she said.

Canada Post will reveal the remaining stamps in its commemorative series over the next few weeks. The stamps will be available for purchase on June 1.