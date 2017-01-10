Drilling survey work will cause some delays along Route 310 in Terra Nova National Park for the next two weeks.

Parks Canada is advising motorists to expect traffic delays along the Eastport Causeway, starting Jan. 10 until Jan. 19.

The work is to assess and study areas of the road along Route 310.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane from 7 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. each day, as well as reduced speed limits in the construction zone.

Parks Canada said this latest road work is part of the multi-year $27-million federal infrastructure investment planned for Terra Nova.