Parks Canada is using a new method to more accurately determine who is using Terra Nova National Park rather than just passing through.

The official count for 2016 was 34,000, compared with 260,000 in 2010, but Karen Woolfrey, the visitor experience manager at Terra Nova, says there is a good reason for what might seem like an alarming drop.

Woolfrey said the park used to count everyone who drove through it, along the Trans-Canada Highway, all year long.

"We've changed that in 2015 to reflect the actual park users using the in-park roads."

She said the new way of counting visitors to the park is based on numbers recorded from May to October, and is more consistent than previous counts.

Woolfrey said that while Parks Canada believes most people using Terra Nova are paying the appropriate fees, it encourages a variety of uses.

"We do have day use areas and areas along the way where they can stop and stretch their legs," Woolfrey said. "We do encourage people to use the park. Hopefully that will encourage them to come back and use the park in another way later on."

Busy summer

The coming season is expected to be a busy one for Terra Nova.

Besides the usual events hosted at the park, Canada 150 celebrations will keep staff hopping and visitors entertained throughout the summer.

"We are in the planning stages right now," Woolfrey said. "We have a calendar of events scheduled already."

Views like this one from Ochre Hill in Terra Nova National Park are common. Park passes are available at no cost this year in recognition of Canada 150. (Julia Cook/CBC)

Some of those events include World Oceans Day on June 8, a Celebration of Culture on June 24, the Amazing Race Terra Nova on July 29 and an event in partnership with the Royal Astronomical Society on Aug. 4 and 5.

As part of Canada 150, Terra Nova National Park will also host the Ultimate Canadian Campfire on July 15.

Parks Canada is giving Canadians a birthday gift in recognition of Canada 150 — free entry for daily use.

"They just have to order their Discovery Pass online, which is free, so we can have an idea who is visiting our parks," Woolfrey said.

That form can be found on the Parks Canada website.