As the first province to greet midnight, Newfoundland and Labrador is used to helping the rest of the country ring in the new year.

But thanks to a new video by Canadian pop-opera group The Tenors, our landscapes will be centre stage in this year's celebrations.

"Cape Spear is the furthest eastern point in North America, the dawn of the new year sets it light first on the shores of Newfoundland," said Clifton Murray, one of the three tenors.

"We thought how fitting it would be to be there, metaphorically and physically as the world sees the new year."

The group just released a video for their version of Auld Lang Syne, which is on their latest album, Christmas Together. The entire video is set in Newfoundland, covering ground from the Inn of Olde in Quidi Vidi to the mountains of Gros Morne National Park.

The rolling, richly-coloured video shows the three singers coming to a stop at the head of Western Brook Pond Gorge, walking slowly through fog collecting around the Cape Spear lighthouse, and raising a glass at the iconic Quidi Vidi watering hole.

Yes, owner Linda Hennebury is in the video too.

"We wanted to create the feeling of New Year's Eve in a bar in Newfoundland with friends and family," Murray told CBC's On The Go. "And what better way to do this than to call up friends and family."

Murray's family is from Newfoundland and Labrador — his mom was born in St. John's — and he invited them down to the bar for the shoot.

The crowd at the Inn that night — about 25 people — was a good mix of Murray's family and folks that were already out for a nip, and the night, said Murray, naturally transformed into a singing and storytelling session.

"Tears were shed, drinks were shared, and there was just this really magical organic happening," he said.

"The cameras just captured what genuinely happened in that moment on that night."

Newfoundland an obvious choice

The Tenors said the province was "an obvious choice" for the video because it is where the new year first falls upon the country, and because of Murray's family connections.

The singers also know Gudie Hutchings, Liberal MP for the Long Range Mountains. Hutchings suggested the video could be a good opportunity to partner with Parks Canada and show some of Newfoundland's most spectacular places.

And although the group was familiar with the province — they had played in St. John's before — and were aware that it had some great scenery, tenor Fraser Walters says they weren't at all prepared for what they found.

"A couple of us might be a little biased, we come from British Columbia and we thought that was the most beautiful place in Canada," Walters said. "After the experience in Newfoundland, it really was like nothing else."

A spiritual, bonding experience

The video encompasses the three-day road trip the singers took across the island and there are many shots of the men driving through the night or dozing in their vehicle.

The trip soon became a bonding experience, said tenor Victor Micallef, and ultimately brought the band closer together.

"It was a spiritual journey for us," said Micallef. "The three days that we spent there — it was a life memory. It brought us really close together."

The Tenors said the three-day road trip across the island of Newfoundland brought them closer together. (The Tenors/Vevo)

Walters agrees.

Heading up to the mountains and looking out at the vistas in the quiet "while singing these lyrics about fellowship and togetherness and about the days of old," he said, had the group feeling connected to Newfoundland's roots and to one another.

"It was the perfect marriage of music, of lyric and location," he said.

'It was the perfect marriage of music, of lyrics and of location,' said Fraser Walters. (The Tenors/Vevo)

Looking out at Western Brook Pond Gorge, looking out down over the edge of the rocks, the men saw something that really sealed the deal, said Micallef.

"There was this huge stone and it had a perfectly engraved 'T'," he said. "We kinda smiled and joked but it was kinda weird at the same time, something from above, a little sign.

"I hope we'll have the chance to get back there one day."