The deadly duo of Aiden and Liam Drover-Mattinen is serving up notice that tennis is on the upswing in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Aiden, 14, and Liam, 12, recently played at national competitions, with the elder brother breaking the top 10.

"I finished ninth," said Aiden.

"[It was a] great experience. Really good competition, and I can't wait to play in the next nationals."

Members of the high-performance provincial training program practise volleys at Greenbelt. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Liam, following in his brother's footsteps, has been selected by Tennis Canada to train and play in Austria this summer.

"I was so happy," Liam said.

"My brother went the year before, and I want to have the same experiences that he had."

Head coach Mike Meaney says he is pleased with what he's been seeing on the tennis court. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Players like the Drover-Mattinen brothers are much needed these days.

Head coach Mike Meaney said the number of tennis players in the province has seen a drop in recent years.

"I think we are finally starting to see the trend go back the other way," Meaney said.

"We had several years there where it looked like the sport was losing some players, but right now it's really started to take off. We have fantastic grassroots programs here."

The high-performance players train year-round and up to 10 hours a week. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

It also doesn't hurt to have a pair of players like the Drover-Mattinen brothers.

"I think it's huge," Meaney said.

"To see players making a national competition and doing it all by living here. There is no more of this 'can't do' attitude."

Meaney said there are other high-calibre players in the high-performance provincial training program, and eight of them will represent the province at this summer's Canada Games.