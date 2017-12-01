The tax on gasoline in Newfoundland and Labrador inched down again Friday, as the provincial government continued to backtrack on its controversial doubling of taxes in 2016.

It's a four-cent-per-litre break for motorists, who have seen the gas tax gradually rolled back over the past few months.

A portion of what the Dwight Ball Liberals called a "temporary" tax remains in effect, while government tries to find a "balanced approach to fiscal management."

Drivers now pay 20.5 cents tax on each litre of gas pumped, compared to 24.5 cents in June of this year. Previous to that, it was 33 cents per litre.

But it's still more than the 16.5 cents of tax paid prior to the 2016 budget.

"Government has committed that as the carbon tax is phased in during 2018, the [remaining] temporary gas tax will be phased out," a spokesperson for the Department of Finance wrote in an email to CBC News.

Friday's tax decrease has been factored into the regular weekly price adjustment by the Public Utilities Board.

A litre of regular self-serve on the Avalon Peninsula is now about $1.27. That's the most gas stations can charge, so prices will vary from station to station.

The price of propane, meanwhile, is up by two cents per litre.

Diesel and furnace oil prices are also up, but by less than a cent per litre.