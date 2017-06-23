Two teens are facing several charges after police officers caught them doing donuts in a high school parking lot in St. John's.

Around 11:40 p.m. Thursday night, Royal Newfoundland Constabulary members saw a vehicle doing donuts in the parking lot of Waterford Valley High School, in the west end of the city.

When officers approached the car, they saw the driver and passenger switch seats.

Both 16-year-old boys were arrested and given seven-day driving suspensions when police found they were driving after drinking.

Officers discovered the vehicle was stolen and charged both teens with possession of stolen property.

One of them was also charged with dangerous driving and several other driving offences, and the RNC said one of the teens was being charged with giving a false name as well.

Both were held for court appearances.