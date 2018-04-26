Teens linked by cancer, Sobeys and Children's Wish

Even though they didn't know each other, two Newfoundland teens were battling cancer at the same time — and coincidentally both worked at Sobeys stores that provided them with support they never expected.

Jack Harrhy, 18, and Andrew Workman, 17, had their lives turned upside down when they were given a cancer diagnosis during their first year of university in St. John's.

A curveball at 17

"One week I was biking around Terra Nova without a care in the world and the next week I was receiving a pretty major surgery after hearing the news that I potentially had testicular cancer," Harrhy said.

Workman was first diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma after a lump developed in his neck, and like Harrhy, had to undergo chemotherapy treatment.

"I was going to school and working part time. When this was brought into my life it was just something else I had to think about. It was hard to stay positive but it was important to stay positive or it could be bad from there on," said Workman.

Harrhy and Workman pose for Children's Wish Foundation promotional photos. (Children's Wish Foundation NL)

Both teens worked part-time at separate Sobeys — Harrhy at the Kelsey Drive store in St. John's and Workman at the store in Paradise. They didn't know each other until after being selected by the Children's Wish Foundation.

Paying it forward

Harrhy and Workman were both referred to the foundation through the usual process, but once Sobeys heard there were two cases involving young employees from Newfoundland it got involved thorough the charity's Heroes program.

The grocery chain donated more than $20,988, and staff at Nalcor, where Workman's mom is employed, raised another $10,00 or so — enough to pay for the teens' wishes, with some left over.

Jack Harrhy and staff the Kelsey Drive Sobeys in St. John's. (Children's Wish Foundation NL)

"It's pretty exciting for all of us to be able to share that," said Edie Newton, the provincial director of Children's Wish.

"Just the anticipation of a wish can bring in endorphins, very positive energy and it helps with the healing. Not just their physical healing but their mental health as well," she said.

The wishes

For his wish, Workman asked to go on a Caribbean cruise with his family, adding, "It would just be a great time to get off the island for a while and relax. Because day-to-day life can be pretty stressful, especially school sometimes."

Just the anticipation of a wish can bring in endorphins, very positive energy and it helps with the healing. - Edie Newton

Harrhy has always been interested in photography and making videos, so he asked for some new high-tech camera gear to "add to his arsenal."

He was even approached by Children's Wish to see if he could do a project for them by interviewing three other wish kids for a promotional video — something he said really put his own cancer battle into perspective.

"There was someone who was in a wheelchair, there was someone with a serious heart condition," he said.

"Just hearing them talk about how much the wish impacted them and how it still impacts them to that day, even though it's been quite a while since the wish itself. It makes you look at it as more than just a monetary value. It's truly a good thing to these people who really need it."

From colleagues to support network

While both Harrhy and Workman had remarkable support from friends and family, they were especially surprised at how much their coworkers at Sobeys did to help them.

Fruit baskets were sent from each store, and when they returned to their jobs, they were overwhelmed by the reaction from people they previously saw only as colleagues.

Andrew Workman and his coworkers from the Paradise Sobeys location pose with the cheque donated by the grocery giant to Children's Wish Foundation. (Children's Wish Foundation NL)

"People that you might not think care too much about you. But of course when you go through a situation, even though they definitely can't relate to what you're going through, they really do feel like they have to do something," said Harrhy.

"I wasn't working as much as before but I had that emotional support every time I came in," said Workman. "It really shows how much people care about you in the workplace and outside of work."

Recovery, and changed perspective

Workman has recently been deemed cancer-free. Harrhy is still waiting for results on his treatment.

The small things ... being able to see my friends in school, it brings tears to my eyes. - Andrew Workman

After dealing with the issue of their own mortality at such young age, both have new perspectives and appreciation for everything – and everyone – in their lives.

"Even the small things. Being able to talk to my friends in the morning and being able to see my friends in school, it brings tears to my eyes every time I think about it," said Workman.

"Never underestimate what someone else may be going through," added Harrhy. "Even though they may look perfectly healthy."